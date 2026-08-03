Morning Recap - August 3, 2026

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July rainfall second highest on record as hikers risk safety near flood discharge at Ho Pui Reservoir

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July rainfall was the second highest on record, with hikers risking safety near flood discharge at Ho Pui Reservoir.

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Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time

Dozens of drivers were trapped in the basement car park at Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing for more than two hours on Sunday night, with many venting their frustration online over the gridlock and being charged for the extra time spent stuck inside.

6 injured in Kwai Chung minibus and van collision

Six people were injured on Sunday night after a light goods vehicle and a green minibus collided at the junction of Kwai Fuk Road and Shing Fuk Street in Kwai Chung, police said.

John Lee meets CSRC chairman to discuss deepening financial market connectivity

Chief Executive John Lee met with China Securities Regulatory Commission chairman Wu Qing at Government House on Sunday to exchange views on deepening mutual access between Hong Kong and mainland financial markets.

The Chief Executive, John Lee (right), meets with the Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wu Qing

World/China News

2 die as firefighting helicopters collide in Greece, French blaze changes course

Two firefighting helicopters collided in Greece while helping to control a huge wildfire on Sunday that has destroyed more than 100 homes northwest of Athens, while people fled another blaze on the tourist island of Kefalonia.

Photo: X

2 Russian siblings found dead in Thailand, suspects confess to 5 murders

Two Russian siblings who went missing in Pattaya last week have been found dead, with suspects confessing to their murders and leading police to the bodies of another family of three, Thai authorities said.

Elderly customer dies in second Aeon Mall collapse as Japan quake toll rises

An elderly male customer has been confirmed dead after being crushed by falling debris at Aeon Mall Uki, marking a second fatal incident at an Aeon shopping centre following the devastating earthquake in Kumamoto prefecture.

Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say

A suspected suicide bombing at a police station in Pakistan killed at least 14 people, officials said.

People clean after a suspected suicide bombing outside a police station. Reuters

Noted climber Nirmal Purja among 10 dead in avalanche in Pakistan - officials

Noted climber Nirmal Purja was among 10 people killed in an avalanche in Pakistan, officials said.

Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja. File Photo/Reuters

Morocco names highway after Trump in Western Sahara

Morocco has named a highway after Trump in Western Sahara.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

The autonomy illusion: how structural flaws and supply chain vulnerabilities hamstring EU strategy on China

The European Union is trapped in a profound economic and geopolitical dilemma. As Brussels struggles to project a unified front against Beijing, it faces both a soaring trade deficit – which EU officials estimate has reached €1 billion(HK$9.05 billion) a day – and persistent friction over alleged Chinese dual-use support for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Opinion

Investment prodigies and bursting bubbles in the AI age | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Leopold Aschenbrenner, who was widely regarded by the market as an artificial intelligence prodigy, has suffered a major setback. His AI-focused investment fund, Situational Awareness, reportedly recorded a loss of as much as 67 percent in July. Following margin calls, most of the fund's publicly listed equity holdings were sold off.

No end in sight for fatal shootings in America | American Lens | Michael Chugani

Another day, another shooting. Families mourning the deaths of loved ones. When will it end? Not until politicians gather the guts to unite against America's powerful gun lobby.

Photo: Reuters