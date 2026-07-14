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John Lee meets CSRC chairman to discuss deepening financial market connectivity

NEWS
22 mins ago
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The Chief Executive, John Lee (right), meets with the Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wu Qing
The Chief Executive, John Lee (right), meets with the Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wu Qing

Chief Executive John Lee met with China Securities Regulatory Commission chairman Wu Qing at Government House on Sunday to exchange views on deepening mutual access between Hong Kong and mainland financial markets.

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Lee welcomed Wu and his delegation, noting that Hong Kong enjoys unique advantages under "one country, two systems" and possesses a highly internationalised market environment. The National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in consolidating its status as an international financial centre, strengthening its functions as a global offshore RMB hub, international asset and wealth management centre, and international risk management centre.

Lee highlighted that global demand for RMB in trade finance, investment and reserves is steadily rising. He welcomed the launch of Mainland government bond futures in Hong Kong on Monday, which provides offshore risk management tools for investors and helps attract international participation in the mainland bond market, further consolidating Hong Kong's position as the world's offshore RMB business hub.

The HKSAR government will continue working with mainland regulators to expand mutual access, building on existing foundations of Stock Connect, Bond Connect and Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect, Lee said.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan, SFC chairman Kelvin Wong and SFC CEO Julia Leung also attended the meeting.

John Lee CSRC financial connectivity offshore RMB mutual access

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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