logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Noted climber Nirmal Purja among 10 dead in avalanche in Pakistan - officials

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja. File Photo/Reuters
Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja. File Photo/Reuters

Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, his company said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organising company Elite Exped said in an Instagram post.

“We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” it added.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said he was stunned at the deaths of the climbers, including Purja.

"Only physical journey of the climbers has stopped. But the history of their courage, dedication and contributions will always remain alive and inspiring," Shah wrote in a social media post.

Purja, 43, and nine others had been missing since Thursday after being struck by an avalanche on the 8,051-metre (26,414-foot) Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, a technically difficult climb in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Officials said the bodies of Purja and other climbers were located in a difficult site and had yet to be retrieved.

Nepal's Purja arrives in Kathmandu after record climb of world's 14 highest peaks. FILE PHOTO/REUTERS
Nepal's Purja arrives in Kathmandu after record climb of world's 14 highest peaks. FILE PHOTO/REUTERS

Purja, who served in the British military with the Gurkhas and later in special forces, completed his record-breaking feat in six months in 2019. He became widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey, "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible," was released two years later.

UK defence minister Wes Streeting said he was "incredibly” sad to learn of the death of Purja and the other climbers. “He was an inspirational man who served in our Armed Forces for many years - and whose incredible mountaineering adventures are known the world over,” Streeting wrote on X.

The 10 mountaineers were caught in an avalanche around midday on Thursday. Six of them were Nepalis and the others were from ⁠Pakistan, Oman, the U.S. and China.

Search crews recovered three bodies on Friday.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa, a board director of Seven Summit Treks which had ​three Sherpa guides among the dead ⁠climbers, said the remaining bodies were "spotted and identified" with the help of drone footage and were yet to be retrieved.

"They are in a difficult spot and have not been retrieved yet," Chhang told Reuters.

He said that unlike Nepal, Pakistan does not have the practice of long-line rescue by helicopters on the mountains.

"We have to take into account the safety of those who go and retrieve the bodies."

Sajid Hussain, deputy director of the tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, said the rescue operation was ongoing.

"Rescue teams have successfully identified the location of the victims; however, they have not yet been able to recover and bring them down safely," he told Reuters.

While drone surveillance and aerial reconnaissance had helped identify the exact location, reaching the dead and safely recovering them remains a difficult task, he said.

In 2019, Purja climbed Annapurna, the 10th-highest mountain in the world. He then began taking on other 8,000-metre peaks. Of the world's 14 highest mountains, eight are in ⁠Nepal, five in Pakistan and one in the Tibet region of China.

Elite climbers said Purja was a “charismatic colourful” character. “If we talk about his legacy it’s hard to not focus on how he was at the forefront of shaking up the high altitude guiding,” British climber Kenton Cool, who has climbed Everest 20 times, the most by a non-Sherpa, told Reuters.

Reuters

Nirmal Purjaclimber

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja (R) talks to the media along with his team. (AFP/File)
Mountaineer Nirmal Purja, team killed in Pakistan avalanche
WORLD
18 hours ago
US climber scales Taiwan's tallest building Taipei 101 without ropes
CHINA
25-01-2026 14:14 HKT
Elderly customer dies in second Aeon Mall collapse as Japan quake toll rises
WORLD
11 mins ago
People clean after a suspected suicide bombing outside a police station. Reuters
Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say
WORLD
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
Morocco names highway after Trump in Western Sahara
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: X
2 die as firefighting helicopters collide in Greece, French blaze changes course
WORLD
3 hours ago
2 Russian siblings found dead in Thailand, suspects confess to 5 murders
WORLD
3 hours ago
People aboard inflatable boats navigate on the Moroccan side of the new floating barrier deployed by Spain to reinforce security near the border post of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on August 2, 2026. (AFP)
At least 72 died in Spain's Ceuta migrant rush
WORLD
11 hours ago
People playing in a fountain to cool off in Yangsan. (AFP)
South Korea records its highest-ever temperature of 42.5C
WORLD
15 hours ago
US President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up while stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on July 31, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US, Israel to hold off on Iran strikes
WORLD
18 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
14 hours ago
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Wanted triad leader turns himself in over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack: sources
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.