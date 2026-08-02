Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Sunday that the first simultaneous consultation for both the city’s first Five-Year Plan and his annual Policy Address is “especially meaningful.” He pledged to listen to feedback from residents.

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The consultation, attended by more than 130 residents, was held at South Tuen Mun Government Secondary School. Senior officials attending included Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, and Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok.

In his opening remarks, Lee said that the participants represented a diverse cross-section of society, including grassroots workers, business professionals, young people, students, retirees, and ethnic minority communities.

He described the Five-Year Plan as Hong Kong’s strategic development blueprint, providing direction and strategic guidance that aligns with the Policy Address. The Policy Address will serve as a progress report for the Five-Year Plan, outlining how the long-term goals are being implemented.

Lee added that the government has already received many views for both documents, and he encouraged members of the public to continue speaking out freely.

During the session, some residents raised concerns about repairs to public housing for elderly residents and called for faster urban renewal in Tsuen Wan. Lee said the government needs to strengthen urban management and improve construction standards to enhance long-term safety and living conditions.

Representatives from the education sector asked about the Northern Metropolis University Town and the integration with the Greater Bay Area. Lee expressed confidence in the university town’s potential to drive economic transformation by integrating education, technology, industry and talent.

He highlighted that the GBA integration remains Hong Kong’s greatest growth opportunity, noting that development in the Hetao region is progressing ahead of schedule.

The government has held more than 80 online and offline sessions to collect views from different sectors since the consultation was launched in June. The first district forum, originally scheduled for July 26, was postponed until today due to Typhoon Noul.