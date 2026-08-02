logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Sunday that the first simultaneous consultation for both the city’s first Five-Year Plan and his annual Policy Address is “especially meaningful.” He pledged to listen to feedback from residents.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The consultation, attended by more than 130 residents, was held at South Tuen Mun Government Secondary School. Senior officials attending included Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, and Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok. 

In his opening remarks, Lee said that the participants represented a diverse cross-section of society, including grassroots workers, business professionals, young people, students, retirees, and ethnic minority communities.

He described the Five-Year Plan as Hong Kong’s strategic development blueprint, providing direction and strategic guidance that aligns with the Policy Address. The Policy Address will serve as a progress report for the Five-Year Plan, outlining how the long-term goals are being implemented. 

Lee added that the government has already received many views for both documents, and he encouraged members of the public to continue speaking out freely. 

During the session, some residents raised concerns about repairs to public housing for elderly residents and called for faster urban renewal in Tsuen Wan. Lee said the government needs to strengthen urban management and improve construction standards to enhance long-term safety and living conditions.

Representatives from the education sector asked about the Northern Metropolis University Town and the integration with the Greater Bay Area. Lee expressed confidence in the university town’s potential to drive economic transformation by integrating education, technology, industry and talent. 

He highlighted that the GBA integration remains Hong Kong’s greatest growth opportunity, noting that development in the Hetao region is progressing ahead of schedule. 

The government has held more than 80 online and offline sessions to collect views from different sectors since the consultation was launched in June. The first district forum, originally scheduled for July 26, was postponed until today due to Typhoon Noul.

John LeeFive-Year PlanPolicy Address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee. ISD
HK can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, standards: John Lee
FINANCE
14-07-2026 15:29 HKT
John Lee meets PBOC governor to discuss financial collaboration
NEWS
07-07-2026 01:16 HKT
HK flag flies high in space as city's first astronaut sends wishes on HKSAR establishment day
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:54 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
John Lee calls for public input as consultation for 2026 Policy Address kicks off
NEWS
29-06-2026 13:03 HKT
Gov't satisfaction rate at 67.7pc ahead of year 5: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
29-06-2026 06:00 HKT
HK will press on with reforms to reach new peak: John Lee
NEWS
28-06-2026 13:21 HKT
Policy Address consultation rolls out Mon alongside first Five-Year Plan: John Lee
NEWS
25-06-2026 16:03 HKT
Govt advisors highlight legal strengths as key for city’s Five-Year Plan blueprint
NEWS
25-06-2026 00:02 HKT
John Lee arrives in Fujian for high-level cooperation meeting
NEWS
22-06-2026 13:30 HKT
Man in his 40s found dead in West Mid-Levels flat
NEWS
01-08-2026 12:48 HKT
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
31-07-2026 13:56 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.