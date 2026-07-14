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FINANCE

HK can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, standards: John Lee

FINANCE
31 mins ago
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John Lee. ISD
John Lee. ISD

Hong Kong can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, and standards, supporting enterprises to expand globally, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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Speaking at a summit on Tuesday, Lee said the GoGlobal Task Force he set up last year is actively following up on the needs of mainland enterprises, connecting them with Hong Kong's resources, including professional services, financial markets, and talent. 

He noted that many mainland companies are actively preparing to list in the SAR, leveraging the city's financial advantages to raise capital for their global expansion.

At the same event, Frederick Ma Si-Hang, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said that China's increasingly strong political and economic standing in the world is highly beneficial for both mainland enterprises expanding overseas and Hong Kong's role as a super-connector.
 

Hong KongJohn LeeFrederick Maplatformmainland

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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