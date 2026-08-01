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NEWS

Man in his 40s found dead in West Mid-Levels flat

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A man has been found dead inside his apartment in the Mid-Levels area on Saturday morning.

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At 10.31am this morning, a security guard at a residential building at 36 Lyttelton Road reported to police that a male resident, believed to be in his 40s, had collapsed in his home.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where they pronounced the man dead. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. 

The deceased will be transported to the public mortuary, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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