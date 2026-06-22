logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee arrives in Fujian for high-level cooperation meeting

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has arrived in Fujian province with a government delegation to attend the High-Level Meeting and the Fifth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee was greeted at the airport by Fujian vice-governor Zhao Zenglian upon arrival, alongside representatives from the central and provincial Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Offices.

Lee stated in a social media post that Hong Kong and Fujian will sign multiple collaborative projects during the trip. The delegation will also conduct field visits to local technology enterprises and cultural projects to learn about Fujian's latest developments in areas such as the digital economy, aiming to open up broader space for bilateral cooperation.

Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Carol Yip Man-kuen have joined the delegation.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa, among other officials, will join relevant parts of the visit program.

Lee will return to Hong Kong on Wednesday (Jun 24).

John LeeFujian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee receives a thumbs-up as Xia Baolong concludes HK visit
NEWS
17-06-2026 21:00 HKT
John Lee meets Kazakhstan deputy PM to deepen cooperation after Central Asia visit
NEWS
10-06-2026 23:39 HKT
John Lee proposes ‘hub-to-hub’ economic partnership with Kazakhstan to connect Central Asia with Asian markets
NEWS
03-06-2026 15:17 HKT
John Lee Ka-chiu met with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
John Lee meets Kazakhstan President to deepen bilateral relations
NEWS
01-06-2026 21:37 HKT
HK, Kazakhstan boost bilateral cooperation through major tech partnerships
NEWS
01-06-2026 21:00 HKT
John Lee kicks off Kazakhstan visit with tours of tech and finance hubs
NEWS
01-06-2026 19:29 HKT
HK eyes gateway to Central Asia as CE calls on delegates to capitalize on Kazakhstan's boom
NEWS
01-06-2026 16:41 HKT
John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term
NEWS
01-06-2026 00:08 HKT
John Lee pledges accountability and systemic reform over Tai Po fire to uphold national security
NEWS
15-04-2026 13:51 HKT
HK's education, business environment, and innovation attract global investors: John Lee 
NEWS
12-04-2026 13:25 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21 hours ago
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
9 hours ago
Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women
CHINA
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.