John Lee arrives in Fujian for high-level cooperation meeting

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has arrived in Fujian province with a government delegation to attend the High-Level Meeting and the Fifth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference.

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Lee was greeted at the airport by Fujian vice-governor Zhao Zenglian upon arrival, alongside representatives from the central and provincial Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Offices.

Lee stated in a social media post that Hong Kong and Fujian will sign multiple collaborative projects during the trip. The delegation will also conduct field visits to local technology enterprises and cultural projects to learn about Fujian's latest developments in areas such as the digital economy, aiming to open up broader space for bilateral cooperation.

Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Carol Yip Man-kuen have joined the delegation.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa, among other officials, will join relevant parts of the visit program.

Lee will return to Hong Kong on Wednesday (Jun 24).