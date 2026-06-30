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Wild boar killed after being hit by taxi on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A wild boar was killed after being struck by a taxi on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po early on Wednesday, police said.

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The incident occurred around midnight when an empty taxi was traveling downhill towards Sham Shui Po. A wild boar suddenly appeared on the road near the Kowloon Reservoir petrol station, and the driver was unable to brake in time.

The animal died at the scene. The taxi driver was uninjured, but the vehicle sustained front-end damage, with parts of its bumper torn off. Authorities were notified to collect the carcass.

Sham Shui Po wild boar traffic accident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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