Wild boar killed after being hit by taxi on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po

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Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po
30-06-2026 01:29 HKT
Woman arrested as 64 exotic animals seized from crocodile flat
26-06-2026 01:46 HKT
Man, 48, dies after collapsing in Sham Shui Po flat
12-06-2026 05:33 HKT
Seven-seater crashes into safety island in Shek Kip Mei, driver trapped
01-06-2026 01:57 HKT
Police drone leads to arrest of Sham Shui Po cyclist with $4,500 heroin
29-05-2026 01:55 HKT
4 newborn kittens abandoned in Sham Shui Po with note seeking adoption
20-05-2026 01:19 HKT
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
29-06-2026 21:28 HKT