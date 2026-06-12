3 arrested in Sham Shui Po over fake gold scams, shop cheated out of HK$75,000

Three people were arrested in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday for allegedly selling high-imitation gold items to a precious metal recycling shop, cheating it out of about HK$75,000, police said.

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On June 15, a local man and a local woman sold high-imitation gold items to the shop, receiving about HK$75,000 in cash after valuation. Later the same day, another suspicious man tried to sell a high-imitation gold bar to the shop. Staff discovered the bar was actually a copper bar with multiple layers of gold plating. The man took the bar and left when exposed.

Sham Shui Po district task force officers reviewed extensive CCTV footage, including from the "SmartView" programme, and arrested a 62-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman on Wednesday on suspicion of "obtaining property by deception." Multiple imitation gold items were found on them.

A 47-year-old local man who was with them was also arrested for "attempted obtaining property by deception." All three are being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Sham Shui Po district criminal investigation team.