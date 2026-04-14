Police and ImmD raid East Kowloon crime black spots, 10 arrested for illegal employment

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17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
14 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker, vice operation
10-03-2026 00:59 HKT
33 arrested in anti-vice, illegal worker raids in Yau Tsim
10-02-2026 03:55 HKT
Police and immD raid nets 35 in anti-vice and illegal worker crackdown
30-01-2026 02:06 HKT
East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation nets 20 arrests
29-01-2026 01:31 HKT
869 illegal workers arrested from Jan to Aug, says labor chief
08-10-2025 16:15 HKT
Night Recap - April 29, 2026
4 hours ago