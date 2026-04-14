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NEWS

Police and ImmD raid East Kowloon crime black spots, 10 arrested for illegal employment

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 10 people in an anti-illegal worker joint operation code-named "CHAMPION" in East Kowloon on Wednesday, authorities said.

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Officers from the East Kowloon regional force, including the Police Tactical Unit, Emergency Unit, and districts including Wong Tai Sin, Sau Mau Ping, Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O, raided multiple crime black spots across the region.

Four men and six women aged between 29 and 58 were arrested on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay, aiding and abetting breach of conditions of stay, using a false instrument, and overstaying. All are being detained for investigation.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, anyone who is an illegal immigrant, subject to a removal or deportation order, an overstayer, or a person refused permission to land is prohibited from taking paid or unpaid employment or running any business, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and three years imprisonment upon conviction.

Employers who hire such individuals face a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.

East Kowloon illegal workers joint operation

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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