logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Multi-agency operation in New Territories nets 17 in illegal worker, vice crackdown

NEWS
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A joint operation targeting illegal workers and vice activities in the New Territories resulted in the arrest of 17 people on Monday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers from the New Territories South emergency unit, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Lantau, and Sha Tin districts, along with Immigration Department personnel, conducted raids under codenames CHAMPION and LANDMASTER at multiple crime black spots in the region.

Those arrested included five non-Chinese men, seven mainland Chinese men, four mainland Chinese women, and one local woman, aged between 25 and 57. They were arrested on suspicion of offences including "breach of conditions of stay," "uttering a false instrument," "using another person's identity card," "overstaying," "employing a person not lawfully employable," and "illegal immigrants taking employment and running a business."

Among them, four mainland Chinese women were arrested in Tsuen Wan on suspicion of "breach of conditions of stay" in connection with alleged prostitution activities. All detainees are being held for investigation and will be processed by police and relevant departments.

New Territories illegal workers vice crackdown

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
14 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker, vice operation
NEWS
10-03-2026 00:59 HKT
33 arrested in anti-vice, illegal worker raids in Yau Tsim
NEWS
10-02-2026 03:55 HKT
Police and immD raid nets 35 in anti-vice and illegal worker crackdown
NEWS
30-01-2026 02:06 HKT
The Immigration Department recorded over 12,000 enforcement actions against illegal workers from January to August this year.
869 illegal workers arrested from Jan to Aug, says labor chief
NEWS
08-10-2025 16:15 HKT
SING TAO
Twelve building plans across city worth $3.2 billion get green light
PROPERTY
17-07-2025 17:36 HKT
Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport in three cases, 3 men arrested
NEWS
40 mins ago
Real Madrid fans awarded $4,400 each after 15-month legal battle over cancelled meet-and-greet
NEWS
46 mins ago
Youth rescued after climbing Fei Ngo Shan electricity tower in apparent suicide attempt
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man, 23, arrested for suspected arson at Nam Shan Estate community centre
NEWS
4 hours ago
Family of worker who died at Shek Kwu Chau site says he worked overtime until midnight, had no lunch breaks
NEWS
4 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK braces for squally thunderstorms and powerful gusts
NEWS
16 hours ago
logo
(Video) Toddler on driver’s lap steering car in Tuen Mun sparks outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-03-2026 05:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.