Mainland tourist stabbed in neck after payment row at sex service flat in Mong Kok

A mainland Chinese tourist was stabbed in the neck following a dispute over payment at a suspected sex service flat in Mong Kok early Wednesday morning (Jul 29), with police hunting for a suspect believed to be a transgender sex worker.

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The 35-year-old man was visiting Hong Kong when he went to King Hing Building on Argyle Street at around 2am, according to sources.

The man went to a unit on the fourth or fifth floor after knocking on the door, where he was met by a person believed to be transgender. The two later argued over payment, during which the suspect allegedly used a sharp object to stab the man in the neck.

The man suffered a 3cm wound on the right side of his neck and fled downstairs after the attack. Passers-by called police after finding him injured.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment in a conscious state.

Police officers searched the building and surrounding area after arriving at the scene, but the suspect had fled.

The suspect was described as a man aged between 20 and 25 with long hair, and was wearing a white dress at the time of the incident.

Three Thai women were taken to the police station to assist with inquiries.

The case was classified as wounding and is being handled by the Mong Kok district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning

Read more: Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning