logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland tourist stabbed in neck after payment row at sex service flat in Mong Kok

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A mainland Chinese tourist was stabbed in the neck following a dispute over payment at a suspected sex service flat in Mong Kok early Wednesday morning (Jul 29), with police hunting for a suspect believed to be a transgender sex worker.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 35-year-old man was visiting Hong Kong when he went to King Hing Building on Argyle Street at around 2am, according to sources.

The man went to a unit on the fourth or fifth floor after knocking on the door, where he was met by a person believed to be transgender. The two later argued over payment, during which the suspect allegedly used a sharp object to stab the man in the neck.

The man suffered a 3cm wound on the right side of his neck and fled downstairs after the attack. Passers-by called police after finding him injured.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment in a conscious state.

Police officers searched the building and surrounding area after arriving at the scene, but the suspect had fled.

The suspect was described as a man aged between 20 and 25 with long hair, and was wearing a white dress at the time of the incident.

Three Thai women were taken to the police station to assist with inquiries.

The case was classified as wounding and is being handled by the Mong Kok district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning

 

Read more: Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Online photo)
Hongkonger recalls legs giving way during Japan quake
NEWS
14 mins ago
(File photo)
Airport Authority funds award $11m to marine projects
NEWS
21 mins ago
Airport shuttle bus incident leaves six passengers with minor injuries
NEWS
1 hour ago
Making good governance visible
Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism
NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
Man found dead after fire engulfs Fanling tin-roofed house; 51 evacuated
NEWS
5 hours ago
Widespread heavy rain expected shortly, HKO warns
NEWS
5 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 29, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport, German woman among 3 arrested
NEWS
8 hours ago
Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning
NEWS
8 hours ago
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
19 hours ago
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
HK man faces 9 years in Taiwan jail for MRT pickpocketing spree, fake credit card fraud
CHINA
28-07-2026 04:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.