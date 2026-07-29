Morning Recap - July 29, 2026

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Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning

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A mainland Chinese man in his 30s was stabbed in the neck at a Mong Kok building early on Wednesday, leaving a trail of blood from the staircase to the street as he fled for help, police said.

Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport, German woman among 3 arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two women and one man at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, seizing about 28 kilograms of suspected ketamine and 8 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth a total of about HK$13 million, authorities said.

(Video) Car runs red light in Hung Shui Kiu, narrowly misses domestic helper and 2 children

A private car narrowly missed hitting a domestic helper and two young children after running a red light in Hung Shui Kiu on Tuesday, with dashcam footage sparking online calls for police action.

2 women arrested over unlicensed 'face-stepping' massage parlour in Cheung Sha Wan

Police arrested two local women, aged 26 and 37, in Cheung Sha Wan on Tuesday after raiding an unlicensed massage parlour that allegedly offered "face-stepping" services, authorities said.

FrieslandCampina challenges Macau lead test results for Frisolac Prestige infant formula

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has submitted independent test reports to Macau authorities showing that lead levels in its Frisolac Prestige 1 infant formula meet both Hong Kong and Macau standards, after Macau officials reportedly detected levels exceeding local limits.

Tin Shui Wai Kingswood Villas flat fire forces evacuation of 200 residents

A fire broke out at a low-floor flat at Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday night, forcing about 220 residents to evacuate, with no injuries reported.

World/China News

Japan quake kills at least two after blast at Kumamoto mall, one in building collapse

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan's southern Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, killing at least two people after an explosion tore through a shopping mall and another in a building collapse, while knocking out power to thousands of homes and rupturing roads across the region.

Photo: Reuters

Aeon Mall explosion in Kumamoto after 7.1-magnitude quake, 4 rescued, 10 still missing

A massive explosion and partial building collapse at Aeon Mall Kumamoto following a 7.1-magnitude shallow earthquake on Tuesday has left multiple people dead and at least 10 others still missing, Japanese media reported.

Screenshot from NHK footage

Trump, Zelensky discussed Patriot deal and reviving talks with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday discussed efforts to revive peace talks with Russia and a deal to allow Ukraine to make Patriot missile interceptors, ahead of the funeral of a U.S. senator who was one of Kyiv's strongest backers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the White House. Reuters

Market

S&P 500 ends higher as investors await tech earnings

The S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday as gains in Boeing and Coca-Cola helped offset tumbling chip stocks ahead of quarterly reports from Apple and other tech companies this week.

Sports

HK men's foil team takes silver at World Fencing Championships, loses to Italy in sudden death

Hong Kong's men's foil team made history on Tuesday by securing their first-ever World Championships team silver medal, falling to world No 1 Italy in a sudden-death decider.

Editorial

Inclusive governance takes center stage as open-source AI gambit, DUV milestone redraw US-China tech race

China's mass production of domestic immersion DUV lithography machines marks a crucial milestone in its semiconductor self-sufficiency drive. With only five units planned for 2026 and around 20 for 2027, this poses no immediate threat to ASML's global dominance, as analysts still see the Dutch giant's scale and technological lead as secure for the foreseeable future.

Opinion

Along Peel Street, where old crafts pass into new hands | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Tucked into a walk-up on Peel Street, Crafts on Peel invites us to take another look at the trades that once defined the city's streets. The charitable foundation occupies a restored tong lau at 11 Peel Street in Central.

The data equation: security, sustainability, and value | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

The future of urban development is increasingly shaped by how effectively information is harnessed. As Hong Kong advances the Northern Metropolis as a strategic innovation hub, next-generation infrastructure will be powered not only by physical assets, but by data. No longer a passive record of past activity, data has become a predictive foundation for planning, delivering, and scaling growth.