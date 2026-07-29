Airport shuttle bus incident leaves six passengers with minor injuries

Six passengers suffered minor injuries after an airport shuttle bus travelling between the boarding gates and an aircraft reportedly made a sudden stop on the apron of Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday morning (Jul 29).

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The incident happened at around 10am on the airport apron in Chek Lap Kok, with the shuttle bus believed to have swerved while making an emergency stop.

Firefighters and several ambulances were sent to the scene after receiving a report of the incident.

Six passengers were found injured, but all sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization after medical checks.