Police raid 2 illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street, 9 arrested

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Ambulance crashes into KMB bus in Mong Kok
21 hours ago
Foreign man arrested over Mong Kok indecent assault
25-05-2026 04:45 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
Fate of newborn street rats rattles online debate
05-05-2026 18:04 HKT
Man, 30, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
05-05-2026 05:16 HKT
Nepalese woman arrested for stealing baby formula at Langham Place
01-05-2026 01:18 HKT
24 arrested in Tin Shui Wai anti-illegal gambling operation
29-04-2026 05:05 HKT
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
01-06-2026 17:31 HKT