Police raid 2 illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street, 9 arrested

Police arrested nine people during raids on two illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street in Mong Kok on Tuesday, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers from the Mong Kok district special duty squad raided two units under Operation FULLBOOM, uncovering an illegal fishing machine gambling den and an illegal baccarat gambling den.

Two local women, aged 57 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of managing gambling establishments. Four local men, two local women and one mainland Chinese woman aged between 19 and 66 were arrested on suspicion of gambling in gambling establishments.

Officers seized one baccarat table, five fishing machines and a batch of gambling paraphernalia.

Under the Gambling Ordinance, managing a gambling establishment carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and seven years imprisonment, while gambling in such premises carries a maximum penalty of a HK$30,000 fine and nine months imprisonment.