Morning Recap - July 27, 2026

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HKU president Xiang Zhang to step down in 2028 after decade in role

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University of Hong Kong president Xiang Zhang announced on Monday that he will step down in 2028 after completing his ten-year tenure, saying the university needs new leadership to navigate a rapidly changing world.

Red rainstorm warning issued, all morning and whole-day schools suspend classes

The Hong Kong Observatory upgraded the rainstorm warning signal to Red at 5.55am on Monday, prompting the Education Bureau to announce the suspension of classes for all morning and whole-day schools.

Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square

A 78-year-old man and his 52-year-old son were arrested on Sunday after the father allegedly chased his son through Maritime Square shopping mall in Tsing Yi while carrying a saw, with police revealing the pair had argued over family matters.

Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches

A brawl erupted at a taxi stand involving about four men believed to be taxi drivers, with footage circulating online showing one man throwing at least 10 punches after being provoked.

Burglars steal $500,000 jewellery from Tai Po flat

Burglars broke into a flat in Tai Po on Sunday night, stealing jewellery worth about HK$500,000, police said.

World/China News

Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead by police

German police said a 21-year-old man with a record of Islamist extremist activity was shot dead on Sunday, a day after he allegedly drove a minivan into people near Berlin's Pride celebrations, killing one person.

Photo: Reuters

Typhoon Noul makes landfall in Guangdong, nearly 900,000 evacuated

Typhoon Noul, the 12th of the year, made landfall in Pinghai town, Huidong county, Huizhou, Guangdong province at 3.50am on Sunday, with maximum winds of 150 kilometres per hour near its centre, authorities said.

Photo: Xinhua

Iran foreign minister says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel "cannot go unanswered".

Takaichi cabinet support falls to new low in Kyodo poll

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae's cabinet has fallen to a record low since she took office, according to a Kyodo News nationwide telephone poll conducted on July 25-26.

Russian 'Game of Thrones' toilet-drinking contest sparks outrage

A bathroom fittings brand in Stavropol, Russia, has sparked widespread controversy with a promotional event that required participants to drink beverages from a toilet bowl using straws for a prize of 100,000 roubles (about HK$10,000).

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Market

Oil down more than 5% on renewed hopes for US-Iran deal

Oil prices dropped sharply at Monday's opening of Asian markets as investors breathed cautious sighs of relief following two consecutive nights without US strikes on Iran, leaving the door open for new talks.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks

A major recalibration is underway across Asia's financial landscape. Following years of post-pandemic capital and talent migration toward Singapore, the tide is rapidly turning back toward Hong Kong.

Opinion

AI's greatest constraint | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Last week, several major US technology companies saw their share prices fall sharply after reporting earnings. The primary concern was not weak financial results but investors' growing unease over relentless increases in capital expenditure.

Neuron Digital takes cutting-edge smart building tech to Thailand | Market Pulse | HKTDC

A Hong Kong Trade Development Council mission to Thailand has enabled Hong Kong smart building tech firm Neuron Digital to secure a strategic partnership that is now powering the deployment of its software at a major Bangkok medical center.

HKTDC’s mission delivered immediate opportunities for Neuron Digital HKTDC