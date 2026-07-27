logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

The "beyblade economy": Grassroots nostalgia revives Hong Kong’s empty markets

NEWS
3 hours ago

by

Prashan Limbu

logo
logo
logo

In stark contrast to the high-stakes, investor-driven world of trading cards, another childhood favorite is making a major nostalgic comeback in Hong Kong, sparking an unexpected grassroots craze. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The classic 1990s spinning-top toy, Beyblade, has sent toy store sales soaring and is actively revitalizing empty commercial spaces across the city.

The current phenomenon traces its roots to a viral post by a Taiwanese netizen on the social media platform Threads. 

After sharing a humorous story about being mocked by children for his poor Beyblade skills, the user detailed his quest to consult online experts and purchase powerful new tops for redemption. 

The story struck a massive chord with adults, prompting many in Hong Kong to jokingly declare their intent to join the mission to "beat the kids" at the game.

This enthusiasm quickly evolved into a tangible community movement. 

Large groups of spinning-top enthusiasts are now gathering late into the night at public spaces like Tuen Mun Pier and the Kwun Tong Promenade. 

Even more remarkably, dedicated fans have spontaneously rented out vacant stalls in struggling traditional wet markets across Tseung Kwan O, Wong Tai Sin, and Fanling.

Transforming these empty spaces into bustling, free-to-use community "dojos" equipped with custom battle arenas, players have created vibrant hubs that observers compare to the lively atmosphere of Taiwanese night markets. 

Some commentators have playfully dubbed the trend the "Beyblade economy," suggesting grassroots toy communities could help revive declining retail spots.

While veteran players like Ah Sun praise the movement for its low barrier to entry and community-organized meetups, seasoned players remain divided on its longevity. 

Some predict the craze will fade within months, but others remain hopeful. 

As veteran competitor Philo noted: "More players ultimately lead to more fun. However, without sustained community support and ongoing participation, any toy trend will eventually fade away."

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Egyptian man found dead in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel; Indian man arrested over drugs
NEWS
2 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 27, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
Multi-billion-dollar cards of gold: How Hong Kong cashes in on collectibles
NEWS
3 hours ago
Priced out of play: Scalping, "scam" grading, and a $16.5m Pikachu
NEWS
3 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning issued, all morning and whole-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
3 hours ago
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
NEWS
4 hours ago
Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches
NEWS
4 hours ago
Burglars steal $500,000 jewellery from Tai Po flat
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKU president Xiang Zhang to step down in 2028 after decade in role
NEWS
5 hours ago
Typhoon fails to dampen spirits as anime fans flood reopened ACGHK exhibition
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
24-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Singapore mulls tax cuts as top finance professionals return to Hong Kong
NEWS
25-07-2026 21:22 HKT
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.