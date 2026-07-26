Greek man arrested after allegedly robbing Tuen Mun convenience store during Typhoon Noul

A 34-year-old Greek man was arrested after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Tuen Mun during Typhoon Noul on Sunday (Jul 26), threatening a staff member with a knife before stealing two packs of cigarettes.

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The incident took place at around 11am while the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal was still in force.

Police said the man entered a convenience store on Sam Shing Street and displayed a kitchen knife tucked into his waistband before taking two packs of cigarettes worth HK$190.

The suspect fled the scene and a staff member reported the case to police.

Officers later arrested the man near Castle Peak Beach on suspicion of robbery. He is being detained for investigation, with the case taken over by the Tuen Mun district crime squad.

According to police, the suspect had asked to buy cigarettes but did not have any money.

He allegedly threatened the staff member with the knife before taking the cigarettes and fleeing.