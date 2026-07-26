Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen at 3pm as typhoon warning is lowered

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen at 3pm on Sunday with limited operations following temporary closures due to inclement weather, according to the resort's official website.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

However, the Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre will remain closed until further notice.

Resort officials advised visitors to check the official mobile app or consult cast members for the latest show times and attraction availability.

Additionally, the Hong Kong Observatory will downgrade the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 to a Standby Signal No. 1 at 3.20pm as the storm continued to move away from the region.