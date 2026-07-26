HKO downgrades typhoon warning to T1 as Noul weakens

The Hong Kong Observatory downgraded the weather alert from Strong Wind Signal No. 3 to Standby Signal No. 1 at 3.20pm on Sunday, as Tropical Storm Noul continued to weaken and track further away from the territory into inland Guangdong.

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Forecasters noted that all tropical cyclone warning signals will be cancelled once Noul no longer poses a threat to Hong Kong.

As of 3pm, Noul was centered approximately 160 kilometers north of Hong Kong and was moving north-northwest at around 15 kilometers per hour.

Despite the storm's gradual departure, the city bore the brunt of significant weather disruptions throughout the day.

By 1pm, emergency services had received 331 reports of fallen trees alongside eight localized flooding incidents. No landslides were reported.

Hospital Authority figures indicated that 21 individuals had sought medical treatment at public accident and emergency departments for storm-related injuries as of noon.

Additionally, the Home Affairs Department reported that nearly 250 residents had sought refuge across its temporary shelters by early afternoon.