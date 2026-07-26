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SOCIAL BUZZ

Workers brave Typhoon Noul as transport disruptions complicate morning commute

SOCIAL BUZZ
55 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

Some Hong Kong workers walked for more than an hour or paid hundreds of Hong Kong dollars for taxi rides to reach work on Sunday (Jul 26) after Typhoon Noul disrupted public transport across the city.

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The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 9 Strong Gale or Storm Signal overnight before downgrading it to the No. 8 signal shortly after 7am as Noul moved inland over Guangdong. Heavy rain also affected parts of the city during the morning.

On social media, a security guard said he left home at 5am after waking at 4.30am to report for a 7am shift because public transport was unavailable.

He said he walked for about 90 minutes to reach work on time.

A video accompanying the post showed him making his way through strong winds and heavy rain on largely deserted streets, with his umbrella repeatedly buffeted by powerful gusts.

The post drew widespread attention, with many praising his dedication. Responding to comments, the worker said he feared losing his job if he failed to report for duty.

Photos shared online also showed commuters queueing outside Tin Shui Wai Station before the entrance gates opened as they waited for MTR services to resume.

The images sparked debate, with some questioning why employees were expected to report for work during severe weather, while others argued many workers had little choice because of financial commitments or job requirements.

Transport disruptions also forced some commuters to rely on taxis, with some paying around HK$300 to get to work while others posted receipts showing fares exceeding HK$400.

Workers in the hospitality sector said reporting for duty during typhoons was common despite the difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, commuters who managed to board limited MTR services shared photos of nearly empty train carriages, saying they were grateful to have reached work safely.

source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
Typhoon Noul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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