HKPM founding director Dr Louis Ng to retire early 2027 following seven year career

Dr Louis Ng, the founding Museum Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), will retire in early January 2027 upon completing his contract, concluding seven years of leadership that saw the institution evolve from a construction site into a major global cultural landmark.

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The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) announced the upcoming retirement while offering high praise for Dr Ng’s contributions. Since taking the helm during the planning phase, Dr Ng oversaw the museum’s on-time and on-budget opening in July 2022.

Under his guidance, the HKPM hosted nearly 40 thematic and special exhibitions, welcomed more than 4.6 million visitors, and forged international partnerships with prestigious cultural institutions across France, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Egypt, and the Palace Museum in Beijing. Board Chairman Leo Kung and WKCDA Chief Executive Officer Betty Fung both commended Dr Ng for successfully positioning Hong Kong as a hub for cross-cultural exchange between East and West, while Dr Ng expressed profound gratitude to his team, the Board, and the Beijing Palace Museum for their support throughout his tenure.

The WKCDA confirmed that it will launch a global recruitment search to identify Dr Ng's successor as the museum prepares for its next chapter.