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NEWS

Whistleblower faces workplace retaliation after exposing illegal construction site smoking

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Just a week after Hong Kong implemented a territory-wide smoking ban across all construction sites, a social media user claimed they faced workplace retaliation for exposing a worker illegally lighting up in Ap Lei Chau, prompting an investigation by the Labour Department.

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The controversy surfaced on Friday when a post on the social media platform Threads revealed a worker openly smoking on a construction site on Ping Lan Street.

The witness described the offender acting with complete disregard for the newly implemented rules.

The situation escalated when the whistleblower alleged that they faced severe backlash after exposing the incident, claiming they were subsequently harassed and prevented from working at the site.

The Labour Department has confirmed that it is aware of the situation and will be taking follow-up action.

The incident tests the enforcement of the city's comprehensive ban on construction site smoking, which officially took effect last Friday (Jul 17).

The Labour Department reported that as of Thursday, inspectors had conducted checks at 674 construction sites across the city.

During these proactive patrols, authorities issued 24 fixed penalty notices and six improvement notices, and are currently preparing to initiate one prosecution.

The department noted it has also received 23 public complaints regarding illegal smoking at construction sites.

Under the newly enacted legislation, any individuals caught smoking or carrying a lit tobacco product within a construction site is subject to a fixed penalty of HK$3,000.

The law also places significant responsibility on site operators. Contractors and subcontractors are mandated to take all reasonable measures to ensure no one smokes or uses open flames on their premises.

Companies found failing to adequately enforce these health and safety regulations face severe legal consequences, with maximum fines reaching HK$400,000 upon court conviction.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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