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NEWS

Police launch massive Hong Kong Island anti-burglary operation ahead of summer holidays

NEWS
42 mins ago
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With the summer travel season approaching, Hong Kong police have launched a massive, multi-day joint operation across Hong Kong Island to crack down on a seasonal surge in burglaries, deploying everything from ground patrols to drones and helicopters.

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The comprehensive anti-crime operation, which began on Friday, involves a coordinated effort among multiple law enforcement branches, including rural patrol teams, marine police, and tactical units spanning the Western, Central, Wan Chai, and Eastern districts.

Anticipating that many residents will leave their homes unoccupied during the long holidays, authorities are conducting high-profile sweeps targeted at hillsides and dense forested areas adjacent to residential estates in the Mid-Levels and along the Southern District coastline.

To maximize their enforcement capabilities, officers are setting up strategic roadblocks at various times and locations to intercept suspicious vehicles and individuals.

The ground efforts are being heavily supported from the air, with the regional police drone squad and the Government Flying Service conducting intensive nighttime aerial patrols over vulnerable neighborhoods to spot potential intruders.

In conjunction with the police action, authorities are urging the public to take preventative measures before embarking on their summer trips.

Residents are advised to ensure all doors and windows are securely locked, verify that their home security systems are functioning properly, and avoid storing large amounts of cash or valuable items on their premises.

Police are also encouraging citizens to report any suspicious individuals in their neighborhoods immediately, emphasizing that community cooperation and intelligence-led deployments are vital to protecting property during the high-risk holiday season.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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