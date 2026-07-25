Hong Kong teen sparks debate over strict allowances despite high education spending

While Hong Kong parents are renowned for investing heavily in their children's education, a recent viral social media post by a high school student has ignited a public discussion about the family conflicts that arise when massive tutoring expenses overshadow basic daily allowances.

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A Form Four student attending a Direct Subsidy Scheme school recently took to the social media platform Threads to express her frustration over her family's confusing financial situation.

She revealed that her parents spend over HK$10,000 a month on her basic school fees and an overwhelming number of tutorial classes.

While she is grateful for the abundant educational resources, she struggles with her severely restricted personal allowance.

The student explained that her parents give her only HK$200 a month, leaving her to rely primarily on monetary gifts from her grandparents and her godfather.

Although her parents reimburse her for daily transport and school meals, socializing with friends on weekends and holidays has become a significant source of stress.

The teenager shared that she is frequently labeled a spendthrift and scolded by her parents if she attempts to claim reimbursement for any meal exceeding HK$60.

Her parents also regularly criticize her for going out with friends.

Even when she uses her own saved allowance to purchase inexpensive clothing from budget online platforms like Taobao and Pinduoduo, her parents react with sarcasm and threaten to cut off her allowance entirely.

This strict financial scrutiny has caused the student to fear social invitations during the summer break, leading her to lie about the true cost of her meals just to avoid being reprimanded.

The post quickly went viral, attracting tens of thousands of views, but the online response was largely sympathetic toward the parents.

Many commenters urged the student to change her perspective, noting that having her basic expenses covered and retaining a portion of her allowance makes her more fortunate than many of her peers.

Netizens pointed out that weekend entertainment should not be solely her parents' financial responsibility.

Other readers analyzed the family's likely financial reality, suggesting that the parents' intense reaction to a HK$60 meal indicates the household is not wealthy.

Instead, commenters theorized that the parents are enduring significant, unspoken financial pressure by pouring almost all their available resources into their children's education.

Many urged the teenager to be more understanding of her parents' extreme frugality and their sacrifices to secure her academic future.