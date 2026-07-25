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NEWS

School bus driver gets bail following a fatal pedestrian crash in Pok Fu Lam

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 63-year-old school bus driver appeared at Eastern Magistrates' Courts on Friday charged with dangerous driving causing death following a fatal accident in Pok Fu Lam earlier this year that claimed the life of an octogenarian.

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The defendant, Li, is accused of dangerously driving a private light bus along Pok Fu Lam Road on January 29, 2026, which led to the death of Chow.

The victim, an elderly man in his eighties, was rushed to the hospital following the collision but succumbed to his injuries.

During the court hearing on Friday, the defendant was not required to enter a plea. The prosecution requested an adjournment to obtain legal advice and to consider whether the case should be transferred to a higher court for trial.

Magistrate Tobias Cheng Yun-chung adjourned the case to October 2, 2026, to allow time for the prosecution's preparations.

The defendant was granted bail in the amount of HK$10,000 on the condition that he does not leave Hong Kong and surrenders his driver's license.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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