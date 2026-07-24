Mainland tourist arrested at Lok Ma Chau Control Point for smuggling dog in shoulder bag

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a 27-year-old male visitor from the mainland at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Thursday for allegedly smuggling a live puppy worth an estimated HK$15,000 into the city.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrest occurred in the arrival hall of the checkpoint, where customs officers stopped the traveler for a routine inspection.

Upon searching his belongings, officers discovered the live dog concealed inside his shoulder bag, prompting his immediate arrest.

The suspect and the seized animal have since been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) for further investigation.

Customs authorities issued a public reminder that importing live animals into Hong Kong without a valid permit is a criminal offense.

Under the Rabies Regulation, anyone convicted of illegally importing animals, animal carcasses, or related products faces a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and up to one year of imprisonment.