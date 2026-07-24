Cathay to raise fuel surcharges by up to 41pc from Aug 1

Cathay Pacific will raise passenger fuel surcharges from August 1 after jet fuel prices rebounded amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

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The surcharge for flights between Hong Kong and the Southwest Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will rise 41 percent from HK$965 to HK$1,362 per flight sector.

For flights from Hong Kong to mainland China, the charge will increase 20 percent from HK$165 to HK$198.

The surcharge for other routes will rise from HK$241 to HK$339, an increase of HK$98, while flights between Hong Kong and the South Asian subcontinent will carry a charge of HK$633, up from HK$448.

Cathay said jet fuel prices had declined after reaching a peak in April but had recently climbed again because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The latest adjustment marks the airline’s first increase in passenger fuel surcharges since April, although the new rates will remain below the levels recorded that month.

Cathay said it had reduced the charges several times since May as fuel prices eased, adding that its mechanism reflected both upward and downward market movements.

The airline will continue reviewing the surcharges every two weeks.

