MPV with cross-border plates crashes into railing on Princess Margaret Road

A seven-seater vehicle with Guangdong-Hong Kong license plates crashed into a roadside railing on Princess Margaret Road early on Thursday after apparently losing control on a left bend, police said.

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The incident occurred around 4.27am when the vehicle, traveling towards Kowloon, skidded and hit the right railing near the SPCA building. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged.

The male driver was uninjured and passed a breathalyzer test. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.