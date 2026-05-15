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Car flips onto roof on Kwun Tong Bypass, driver climbs out unhurt

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A private car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a left railing on the Kwun Tong Bypass early on Friday, but the driver climbed out uninjured, police said.

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The incident occurred around 6am when the car, traveling towards Mong Kok, apparently lost control and hit the railing before overturning.

The male driver climbed out of the wreckage by himself and was examined at the scene with no injuries. He did not require hospital treatment. The car was severely damaged, and traffic was temporarily affected.

The Transport Department said some lanes on the Kwun Tong Bypass (towards Mong Kok) near Kwun Tong Ferry Pier are closed, causing heavy traffic.

Kwun Tong Bypass car crash no injuries

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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