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Couple in newborn registration case agrees to DNA test as child neglect probe continues

NEWS
49 mins ago
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A couple arrested on suspicion of child neglect have agreed to undergo DNA testing to verify their relationship with their alleged home-born baby boy, Danny, and proceed with his birth registration, police said.

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The case has drawn widespread public attention after the pair earlier refused to take a DNA test for the baby’s registration, citing religious and privacy grounds. Questions were also raised over the couple’s history with their two other children — one who died in infancy in Finland and another, Lily, who was taken into care by Swedish authorities during the couple’s illegal stay in the country.

Following multiple complaints raising concerns over possible child neglect, police arrested the pair, surnamed Tsang and Kwan, on Tuesday. A cross-departmental working group was also set up to handle the case.

Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they had obtained the couple’s consent to collect DNA samples for the baby’s registration.

They added that the baby, aged about one and a half months, had been sent to hospital for a medical examination, where no visible injuries were found.

An official said the parents’ bail applications would be considered after the investigation is completed.

The Social Welfare Department said it immediately contacted the parents after learning of the case and assisted police in sending the baby for a medical check-up on Tuesday.

Stressing that the baby’s safety was its top priority, the department said a child protection order had been applied for, and the court had directed that the baby boy be placed in a shelter.

In response to questions about Danny’s guardianship, the department said further assessment and communication were needed.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department said Danny’s birth registration would be processed once evidence, including the DNA test report, witness statements and photographs, is received.

Regarding the couple’s other daughter, Lily, the department said it had contacted Swedish authorities to understand her status and the arrangements made after she was placed under a formal care order.

It added that further follow-up action would be taken after a response is received from the Swedish authorities

Save Lilychild neglect

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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