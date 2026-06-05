Save Lily | Swedish court to decide on daughter's return if DNA proves parenthood

The Swedish authorities will rely on family court proceedings to determine whether to return a Hong Kong couple's daughter, Lily, if DNA tests confirm their biological relationship, the local government has said.

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The couple, Tsang and Kwan, have been at the centre of the "Save Lily" case after their daughter was taken into compulsory care in Sweden for three years. They have now agreed to send their DNA to Sweden to verify their relationship with Lily, marking a key step in their bid to regain custody.

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The local government in Linköping said it would not comment on individual cases, citing the principle of "the best interests of the child" as a fundamental legal requirement. In most cases, caregivers are invited to attend social welfare committee meetings. If the committee decides to seek a care order, the case is sent to a family court.

The family court will review assessments from social services, documents from caregivers and their lawyers, and the child's own lawyer. A hearing will be held to determine whether a guardianship order is needed. Decisions can be appealed to a higher court, which will hold a new hearing. Children and caregivers have the right to legal representation throughout the process.

Earlier this week, police arrested the couple on suspicion of child neglect. DNA tests have since confirmed they are the parents of their newborn son, Danny.