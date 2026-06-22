Parents call for family reunion as baby Danny recovers from fever

The parents of the home-born two-month-old Danny have called on authorities to expedite family reunification, after his fever came down following breastfeeding during a hospital visit.

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This came after Danny, who had been under the Social Welfare Department's care since early this month amid the “Save Lily” controversy, was rushed to Eastern Hospital on Sunday night with a sudden fever.

The father, Tsang Wai-bong, told reporters that Danny's fever has broken and his condition has stabilized, with surgery no longer required.

Citing the doctor's diagnosis, Tsang said Danny's cold symptoms are caused by a viral infection, but it remains unclear when he will be discharged.

"Danny smiled the moment he saw us, and he was craving breast milk,” he said, adding that his fever came down after several feeds.

The mother, Kwan Pui-sin, recalled that Danny’ s fever was first detected at around 3pm on Sunday, reaching 38.2 degrees Celsius for about 10 hours.

After she was granted permission to stay overnight, she breastfed him. She said his fever gradually came down within six hours of breastfeeding, with no medication used.

"There is a clear difference when I was there for Danny,” she said, expressing her wish to continue staying with her son to provide better care.

Echoing his wife, Tsang stressed that shelter care cannot replace parental presence – especially for an infant as young as Danny. He also worried about Danny's transition to baby formula, saying breast milk is vital for shielding infants from infection.

Addressing vaccination for the baby boy, Tsang cited conflicting views from Chinese and Western medicine, believing its effectiveness varies. "There is currently no diagnosis that the illness is due to a lack of vaccination," he added.

Insufficient visits per week:Tsang

With the investigation now over two weeks and Danny in stable health, Tsang urged authorities to facilitate family reunion.

Highlighting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, he argued that Danny’s wishes should also be prioritized, noting that the baby leans towards his mother during every visit.

He criticized the current weekly one-hour visits as insufficient, saying Danny's intention to breastfeed was not being respected.

He further cited overseas examples where parents can stay with children under supervision, criticizing that the authorities have not taken the children’s best interests into account.