Couple in newborn registration case remains in custody as neighbors speak out

An unmarried couple remains at the center of a child neglect investigation after neighbors said the mother had appeared “visibly pregnant” before the alleged home birth of their newborn son.

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The case came to light after the couple were arrested following their refusal to undergo DNA testing for their baby boy, Danny, for birth registration purposes, citing religious and privacy concerns.

The man, 43, surnamed Tsang, and the woman, 39, surnamed Kwan, claimed Danny was born at home two months ago. However, they allegedly failed to provide prenatal or medical records, or photographic evidence of the pregnancy.

During a visit by Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, on Wednesday morning, the family’s unit in Sau Mau Ping Estate was found empty, with no one answering the door.

A neighbor recalled seeing Kwan a few months ago, describing her as nice and heavily pregnant.

The neighbor said he had once invited Kwan into his home for fruit, but she did not mention any plans related to childbirth.

He added that the couple had not been seen for about two months, and that Tsang had once mentioned having a religion without specifying which one.

The neighbor, who said he was close to Danny’s grandmother, also recalled being told that the couple had another daughter, describing the matter as a “complex story.”

In a radio interview earlier on Tuesday, the couple were repeatedly asked by the host why they refused to allow their son to undergo a DNA test.

When pressed on their religion, Tsang declined to answer directly, saying disclosure would trigger unnecessary discussion amid the volume of information circulating online.

Kwan also said she did not believe it was necessary to reveal their religion.

The case drew public attention after the couple earlier launched a social media page called “Save Lily” to seek a reunion with their home-born daughter Lily during what was described as an illegal stay in Sweden in late 2023.

It is understood that the couple remain in police custody as investigations continue.