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NEWS

Parents urge reunions under watch as SWD recommends home-born baby Danny stay in care

NEWS
19 mins ago
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The home-born baby Danny, whose birth registration was delayed, has been classified as a "high-risk" child by the Social Welfare Department and recommended that he remain in shelter care, according to his parents. 

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The update came ahead of a Friday (Jun 26) hearing at West Kowloon Juvenile Court over the protection order for the newborn, who has been in the department's care since early June after the couple's arrest for alleged neglect. 

In an early Thursday statement to Sing Tao Daily, sister publication of The Standard, the parents noted a Multidisciplinary Case Conference (MDCC) convened by the SWD had assessed Danny’s case as "high-risk" with "substantiated neglect".

Among the five risk factors identified by the conference is the family's child welfare history, which includes the death of the eldest daughter Constance at under one month, the second daughter Lily taken into Swedish care for neglect, and Danny placed under SWD protection and classified as "high-risk". 

The report also cited Danny's vulnerability at a young age, the parents' decision to have a home birth without health checks or vaccinations, unstable housing and lack of support, and the parents' lack of cooperation with authorities. 

While acknowledging the government's legal right to intervene in family matters, the parents argued that any intervention must be proportionate and take Danny's wishes and best interests into account. 

With the case set to be heard on Friday morning, they expressed hope to bring Danny home while remaining under SWD supervision, suggesting that existing laws and welfare systems offer less intrusive protection options. 

They further cited the Protection of Children and Juveniles Ordinance, noting the SWD director has the authority to enter and visit premises where an endangered child is located, request evaluations, and permit departmental monitoring. 

They added that they are willing to provide their address and contact information, cooperate with regular home visits, and arrange medical check-ups for their son. 

Following Danny’s recent hospitalization due to fever, the parents stated they have been taking turns to provide round-the-clock care for the son under medical supervision.

They believe that Danny's immunity and breastfeeding have contributed to his gradual recovery, noting they are seeking both Western and Chinese medical practitioners for Danny's long-term care and hope the SWD will reconsider its protection arrangements. 

The couple, Tsang Wai-bong and Kwan Pui-sin, has embroiled themselves in controversies over their capability in child care following their "Save Lily" campaign on social media.

Baby DannySave LilySocial Welfare Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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