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NEWS

HKO considers T1 signal tomorrow as stormy weekend looms

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) on Thursday said it may issue the Standby Signal, No. 1 on Friday as a tropical cyclone moves toward the city.

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According to the weather watchdog, the system over the seas east of the Philippines will likely cross the Luzon Strait tomorrow and is expected to enter within 800 kilometers of Hong Kong.

Forecasts indicate that the tropical cyclone will approach the eastern Guangdong coast and intensify progressively during the weekend. 

While the chance of landfall between Huizhou and Shantou is high, the watchdog warned that its exact distance from Hong Kong remains uncertain. 

The Observatory also warned that Saturday will start with hot weather, followed by strengthening winds and squally showers later in the day. 

The need for higher signals will also be assessed based on the storm's intensity, the distance of its strong wind areas from Hong Kong, and local wind conditions, the forecaster added. 

Additionally, citizens are advised to stay away from shoreline activities and water sports due to anticipated swells on Saturday.  

With the approaching storm, the watchdog noted that next Sunday (Jul 26) is expected to bring heavy squally showers and thunderstorms locally.

T1 signalHKO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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