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DNA test confirms baby Danny's parenthood: sources

NEWS
18 mins ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A couple arrested on suspicion of child neglect have been confirmed as the biological parents of their home-born baby boy, Danny, after a DNA test, according to sources. 

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This comes after the pair, surnamed Tsang and Kwan, agreed to undergo DNA testing on Wednesday after they failed to register Danny's birth. 

Sources suggested the DNA results have confirmed the couple are the biological parents of the approximately two-month-old baby boy. 

It is understood the couple was released on bail late last night (Jun 3) and required to report back to authorities in early July. 

The case came to public attention with the unmarried couple's concerning history with their home-born children. 

Reports indicated that their eldest daughter died in infancy in Finland in 2019, and another child, Lily, was taken into care by Swedish authorities during their illegal stay in Sweden in late 2023, which prompted the duo to launch a 'Save Lily' social media page to seek reunion. 

After returning to the city last year, Kwan gave birth to Danny at home early this year but failed to register the newborn and refused to undergo a DNA test on religious grounds. 

The couple is reportedly now staying at a guesthouse, with their mobile phones and SIM cards seized.

Save LilyDanny

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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