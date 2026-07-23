logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police raid mainland dental center in HK over suspected illegal practice

NEWS
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police raided a mainland dental chain's consultation center on King's Road on Thursday afternoon following complaints of illegal medical practices and misleading customers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers were seen investigating Wuyuan Medical, photographing medical equipment and seizing relevant evidence for further investigation.

The enforcement action came after the Hong Kong Dental Association (HKDA) sent "mystery shoppers" to visit two such consultation centers in bustling commercial districts earlier this month.

The undercover team discovered uncertified staff dressed in doctors' coats falsely claiming to be dentists.

These individuals allegedly used intraoral endoscopes to diagnose patients and propose treatment plans on the spot, despite failing to display any valid practising certificates.

The crackdown coincides with a growing trend of Hongkongers travelling across the border for cheaper dental services.

Speaking at a press conference, the HKDA accused certain mainland clinics of "commodifying" healthcare by pushing unnecessary, profit-driven procedures—such as extra dental implants—which significantly increase medical risks and costs for patients.

Highlighting regulatory loopholes in cross-border advertising, the HKDA and local industry groups issued a joint statement urging authorities to step up cooperation.

The association also suggested the government amend the Trade Descriptions Ordinance to establish unified and truthful standards for all medical promotions in Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
EV drivers advised to check charger power ratings amid mall speed and price variations
NEWS
59 mins ago
M+ celebrates fifth anniversary with Herzog & de Meuron exhibition in Sep
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HKO considers T1 signal tomorrow as stormy weekend looms
NEWS
1 hour ago
The city’s first community pharmacist-led osteoporosis screening service aims to identify high-risk residents.
HKU launches city’s first community pharmacist-led osteoporosis screening to identify high-risk residents
NEWS
1 hour ago
ACGHK 2026 breaks records with largest-ever edition and international ACG lineup
NEWS
2 hours ago
Scaffolding worker arrested after falling bamboo poles strikes bus in Prince Edward
NEWS
2 hours ago
Estate workers in court over animal cruelty charges after 114 fish die
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK tourism chief shares highlights from first vacation in eighteen months to Xinjiang
NEWS
3 hours ago
Financial troubles suspected after missing man found dead inside vehicle in Tuen Mun car park
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong privacy chief promotes AI governance, regional ties in Singapore
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
6 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.