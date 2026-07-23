Police raid mainland dental center in HK over suspected illegal practice

Police raided a mainland dental chain's consultation center on King's Road on Thursday afternoon following complaints of illegal medical practices and misleading customers.

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Officers were seen investigating Wuyuan Medical, photographing medical equipment and seizing relevant evidence for further investigation.

The enforcement action came after the Hong Kong Dental Association (HKDA) sent "mystery shoppers" to visit two such consultation centers in bustling commercial districts earlier this month.

The undercover team discovered uncertified staff dressed in doctors' coats falsely claiming to be dentists.

These individuals allegedly used intraoral endoscopes to diagnose patients and propose treatment plans on the spot, despite failing to display any valid practising certificates.

The crackdown coincides with a growing trend of Hongkongers travelling across the border for cheaper dental services.

Speaking at a press conference, the HKDA accused certain mainland clinics of "commodifying" healthcare by pushing unnecessary, profit-driven procedures—such as extra dental implants—which significantly increase medical risks and costs for patients.

Highlighting regulatory loopholes in cross-border advertising, the HKDA and local industry groups issued a joint statement urging authorities to step up cooperation.

The association also suggested the government amend the Trade Descriptions Ordinance to establish unified and truthful standards for all medical promotions in Hong Kong.