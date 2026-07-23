Night Recap - July 23, 2026

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Airport Island cleared for fully driverless vehicle trials

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The Transport Department has approved fully driverless vehicle trials on Airport Island, allowing autonomous vehicles to operate without backup personnel on board under enhanced safety oversight.

Public housing rents to rise 2.04pc from October

Public housing tenants will see a slight bump in their monthly expenses starting this October, though authorities assure the adjustment remains well below inflation and minimum wage increments.

Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai enters Britain after border hold-up

Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai has been allowed to enter Britain after reportedly being detained at London’s Heathrow Airport and initially told he could be deported back to Hong Kong within seven days.

Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun

A tropical depression east of the Philippines is forecast to intensify progressively and could pass within 300 kilometers of Hong Kong over the weekend, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Convictions upheld for four police officers who framed street sleeper for drug possession

The Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected appeals by four police officers convicted of attempting to obstruct justice during an anti-drug operation targeting street sleepers in Sham Shui Po six years ago.

Business Today

JD.com buys Wan Chai hotel for HK$280m amid booming student housing market

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (9618) has acquired 218 Apartment, a 59-suite serviced apartment property in Wan Chai, for around HK$280 million, which is expected to be converted into a student residence, according to market sources.

Sands China Q2 net income drops 50pc to US$107m

Sands China (1928) posted a 50 percent year-on-year decline in its net income to US$107 million (HK$834.6 million) for the second quarter.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery retail sales grow over 15 pc for Q2 this year

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929) saw a retail sales value growth of 15.1 percent for the three months ended June 30 this year, validating the steady progress of the brand transformation and reflecting resilient consumer demand across key markets, the company said.

SFC and Securities Commission Malaysia sign MoU for mutual recognition of funds expansion and simplified dual listing framework

The Securities and Futures Commission and the Securities Commission Malaysia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation and information exchange to facilitate an expanded mutual recognition of funds (MRF) scheme and a simplified dual initial public offering listing framework.

Semight Instruments plans Hong Kong IPO after Shanghai listing rose 22-fold in April

Semight Instruments, a Chinese semiconductor test equipment manufacturer, is planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong after its shares rose as much as 22-fold following its April listing in Shanghai, Bloomberg reported.

World/China

Top diplomats gather for security forum in Southeast Asia

Top diplomats from Asia, Europe and North America gathered on Thursday for the security-focused ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, where ministers were expected to issue calls for a peaceful settlement after renewed and intensifying hostilities in the Middle East.

US judge to weigh New York Times subpoenas over Trump plane reporting

President Donald Trump's Justice Department will ask a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday to uphold its subpoena issued to New York Times' NYT.N journalists who reported on security concerns about the president flying on a Qatari-donated Air Force One.

Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race

A deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia allowing the kingdom to build nuclear reactors using American technology and to enrich uranium has fuelled fears in Israel of the start of an arms race in the Middle East.

AI catches up with humans to score 100% at top maths contest

A perfect result at the world's most prestigious mathematics contest used to be the preserve of a handful of bright young minds each year, but for the first time, artificial intelligence has also scored full marks.

US, Russia diplomats discuss Ukraine war in Manila

The top US and Russian diplomats discussed the war in Ukraine during a meeting Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Manila.