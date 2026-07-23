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NEWS

Scaffolding worker arrested after falling bamboo poles strikes bus in Prince Edward

NEWS
57 mins ago
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A 40-year-old construction worker has been arrested after two bamboo poles plummeted from a building's scaffolding and slammed into a passing bus in Prince Edward on Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation into site safety.

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The frightening encounter took place shortly after 10am as a bus was traveling along the bustling Nathan Road corridor. 

As the vehicle drove past a building located at 792 Nathan Road, the driver was suddenly startled by debris falling from high above and striking the exterior of the bus. 

The driver immediately halted the vehicle and alerted the authorities to the dangerous situation. 

Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct a preliminary investigation. 

They determined that two large pieces of bamboo had detached and fallen from the scaffolding erected on the outer wall of the adjacent building. 

Following their initial probe, officers arrested a male worker, surnamed Cheung, who was responsible for dismantling the scaffolding at the site. 

He was taken into custody on suspicion of allowing an object to fall from a building. 

The case has since been handed over to the the Mong Kok Police District for follow-up who will conduct further inquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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