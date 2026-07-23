M+ celebrates fifth anniversary with Herzog & de Meuron exhibition in Sep

M+ will open a themed exhibition in September focused on Herzog & de Meuron, the internationally renowned architectural firm that designed the museum's building.

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Titled "Herzog & de Meuron: In Focus," the exhibition celebrates the museum's fifth anniversary and marks the second phase of a significant donation from the firm to the M+ Collection.

The exhibition traces the firm’s evolving vision over the past two decades through 10 key projects in China dating from 2002 to 2021, including M+ and Tai Kwun in Hong Kong, and the National Stadium in Beijing.

It will display objects in replicas of the wooden vitrines developed for the firm’s open storage of archival holdings in Basel, Switzerland, bringing together an important selection of models, drawings, material samples, and prototypes donated to the M+ Collection.

This donation builds on Herzog & de Meuron’s first gift to M+ in 2023 of a section model of the Beijing National Stadium, commonly known as the "Bird’s Nest."

The second phase will expand the M+ Collection with over 200 process materials, including models, prototypes, sketches, and archival items.

Since the early 2000s, Herzog & de Meuron has maintained a sustained engagement with China’s rapid growth and urban transformation, contributing to landmark cultural and civic projects, including museums, academic institutions, sports stadiums, and city master plans.

Suhanya Raffel, museum director of M+, said the collaboration illuminates how architectural design forges connections between people and place.

"From the design of our museum building as a global cultural landmark to its contribution to our collection, our close relationship with Herzog & de Meuron continues to flourish through this exhibition," Raffel said.

The exhibition will open to the public in the M+ Focus Gallery, running from September 12, 2026, to January 2027.