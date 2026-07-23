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NEWS

CHIIKAWA-themed Octopus cards bring sparks to every tap this summer

NEWS
1 hour ago
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CHIIKAWA fans can give their Octopus cards a "glow-up" with a new collectible collection tied to the upcoming "CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE" exhibition, bringing a little spark to every tap.

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In collaboration with AllRightsReserved, Octopus Cards Limited announced on Thursday that the three beloved characters—Chiikawa, Hachiware, and Usagi—will be featured on new adult Octopus card designs.

Notably, each card will come with two built-in LED lights that will light up during each transaction.

Priced at HK$158, each card also includes a QR code on its packaging for fans to download matching mobile wallpapers.

For those who want the whole collection, a limited-edition box set—priced at HK$528 and limited to 500 sets worldwide—is available exclusively at the venue, limited to one per ticket holder.

Preorders will be available on the Octopus app starting next Tuesday (Jul 28), while general sales will launch on August 1 (Sun) at MTR online stores, all 7-Eleven convenience stores, and the exhibition venue.

Four digital Octopus card faces are also available at HK$18 each, and fans who purchase any three designs through the Octopus App's Card Image Store will see the themed design appear on their payment screen, app home page, and startup screen.

To offer a little surprise for fans, customers who spend HK$50 or more at 7-Eleven and pay with an Octopus card may trigger a special limited-edition CHIIKAWA sound effect from August 1 to 30.

Running from August 1 to September 6, the "CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE" exhibition will take place at K11 MUSEA in Tsim Sha Tsui and along the waterfront, featuring the world's first giant "CHIIKAWA Carousel" installation and over 130 precious original artworks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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