EV drivers advised to check charger power ratings amid mall speed and price variations

Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has urged electric vehicle (EV) owners to carefully check charger power ratings to calculate charging times more accurately after a study found significant variations in charging speeds and complex pricing structures at local shopping mall carparks.

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The watchdog conducted online searches, field visits, and data reviews from the Environmental Protection Department and the Transport Department between March and May. It assessed basic facilities and charger availability across 18 major shopping mall car parks.

The study found that among 1,700 charging points, about one-third were standard sockets. Based on a typical electric vehicle with a 60 kWh battery capacity, charging via a standard socket takes nearly 22 hours to complete a full charge.

Medium-speed chargers require between 3 and 20 hours, while fast chargers can complete the process in just 36 minutes.

The council cautioned that a charger’s maximum rated output does not guarantee a consistently high charging speed throughout the session. Power output may drop as the battery level rises, and it can also be reduced when multiple vehicles charge simultaneously.

Motorists are advised to select charging options based on their needs, such as using fast chargers only during short parking stays to maximize efficiency.

On costs, the study found that while most mall chargers operate on a user-pay model, pricing structures and rate levels vary widely among charging platforms.

Many providers employ dynamic pricing strategies that adjust fees based on time slots, charging duration, or membership tiers rather than charging a flat per-kWh rate. This makes it difficult for drivers to compare costs across different stations.

The watchdog advised EV owners to check posted prices and clarify fee calculation methods in advance to avoid unexpected expenses and plan their journeys effectively.