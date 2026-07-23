Estate workers in court over animal cruelty charges after 114 fish die

Two estate workers appeared in court on Thursday on animal cruelty charges after 114 fish died during a pond cleaning operation at a Tseung Kwan O public housing estate.

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Foreman Szeto Fung-ling, 52, and property officer Leung Kit-ying, 54, face one joint count of cruelty to animals.

No plea was taken when they appeared before the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts.

The court heard that on January 26, the pair allegedly caused unnecessary suffering to 196 fish and four turtles outside King To House at King Lam Estate.

They are accused of acting unreasonably by using inappropriate containers to hold the animals during the cleaning process, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of 114 fish.

The magistrate adjourned the case to October 16 to allow the defense to obtain relevant documents and seek legal advice on an expert report from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

One of the defendants is also seeking time to negotiate with the prosecution.

Both women were granted bail until their next court appearance.