logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Estate workers in court over animal cruelty charges after 114 fish die

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Rina Wang

logo
logo
logo

Two estate workers appeared in court on Thursday on animal cruelty charges after 114 fish died during a pond cleaning operation at a Tseung Kwan O public housing estate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Foreman Szeto Fung-ling, 52, and property officer Leung Kit-ying, 54, face one joint count of cruelty to animals.

No plea was taken when they appeared before the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts.

The court heard that on January 26, the pair allegedly caused unnecessary suffering to 196 fish and four turtles outside King To House at King Lam Estate.

They are accused of acting unreasonably by using inappropriate containers to hold the animals during the cleaning process, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of 114 fish.

The magistrate adjourned the case to October 16 to allow the defense to obtain relevant documents and seek legal advice on an expert report from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

One of the defendants is also seeking time to negotiate with the prosecution.

Both women were granted bail until their next court appearance.

animal protection

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The city’s first community pharmacist-led osteoporosis screening service aims to identify high-risk residents.
HKU launches city’s first community pharmacist-led osteoporosis screening to identify high-risk residents
NEWS
8 mins ago
ACGHK 2026 breaks records with largest-ever edition and international ACG lineup
NEWS
43 mins ago
Scaffolding worker arrested after falling bamboo poles strikes bus in Prince Edward
NEWS
57 mins ago
HK tourism chief shares highlights from first vacation in eighteen months to Xinjiang
NEWS
1 hour ago
Financial troubles suspected after missing man found dead inside vehicle in Tuen Mun car park
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong privacy chief promotes AI governance, regional ties in Singapore
NEWS
3 hours ago
Public housing rents to rise 2.04pc from October
NEWS
3 hours ago
Woman injured by needle hidden in Citybus seat
NEWS
3 hours ago
Woman jailed six years over false rape claim, $1m demanded
NEWS
4 hours ago
The four appellants (from left) Wan Pak-sze, Pong Chun-sze, Leung Fei-pang and Chan Sau-yip.
Convictions upheld for four police officers who framed street sleeper for drug possession
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers
NEWS
22-07-2026 17:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.