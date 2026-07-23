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NEWS

ACGHK 2026 breaks records with largest-ever edition and international ACG lineup

NEWS
43 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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The 27th Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK) will return on its largest scale ever, bringing together a record number of exhibitors and an international lineup of leading names from the anime, comics and gaming (ACG) industry. The five-day event will take place from July 24 to 28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

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This year's expo breaks new ground by expanding from Halls 1 and 3 to include Hall 5 for the first time. Its total exhibition area has increased by 10 percent to 38,417 square meters, while the venue's maximum capacity has risen to 38,000 visitors at any one time — 7,000 more than last year.

The event will feature 201 exhibitors and 689 participants, including art toy designers, comic artists and local doujin creators. The international lineup includes 55 art toy designers from 13 countries and regions, 10 acclaimed comic artists from Mainland China, Italy, Spain and Serbia, as well as popular Japanese voice actors and highly followed VTubers.

Among the highlights are two new themed zones. "Dig Dig Island," curated by renowned animator and toy collector Neco Lo, celebrates designer toys and collectibles, while "ComixPop" showcases nearly 40 established and emerging Hong Kong comic artists, including Japan International Manga Award bronze prize winner Jerry Cho, OneFung, Bonnie Pang and Pen So. The zone will also feature a Comic Art Gallery displaying rare original comic manuscripts.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of themed installations and exclusive merchandise. Hot Toys will unveil a giant 4.5-meter-tall Spider-Man as part of its "Brand New Day" installation, while Sanrio Gift Gate will make its Hall 1 debut with an Ancient Egyptian-themed booth featuring a two-meter-tall Hello Kitty. Saka Saka will bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to ACGHK for the first time with a dedicated projection photo zone, BEYBLADE X will host a battle zone in Hall 3, and the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association will showcase 15 fiberglass statues inspired by original Hong Kong intellectual properties.

Another major highlight is the ElefunPop Art & Toy Show, featuring 47 designers, including Ron English and Coolrain. Special guests include hololive's Shishiwata, Japanese voice actress Sumire Uesaka and voice actor Kengo Kawanishi, alongside a packed programme of doujin and cosplay activities throughout the event.

+6
ACGHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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