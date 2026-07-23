HK tourism chief shares highlights from first vacation in eighteen months to Xinjiang

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui recently took her first vacation in one and a half years, embarking on a week-long trip to her long-anticipated destination of northern Xinjiang.

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Sharing her experience on social media on Thursday, Law noted that her itinerary focused primarily on the region's natural landscapes.

She visited key scenic attractions, including the Heavenly Lake of Tianshan, Sayram Lake, the Bayanbulak Grassland National Nature Reserve, and the Nalati Grassland. However, she bypassed the Huoyan Mountain, due to extreme ground temperatures reaching 80 degrees Celsius.

Law expressed gratitude for the clear weather during her travels, noting that the energy and professionalism of her young tour guide and driver ensured a smooth and highly enjoyable journey despite unavoidable traffic congestion on the highways.

The tourism chief highlighted that the trip was a profoundly eye-opening and rewarding experience, as she gained deeper insights into the cultural diversity of Xinjiang, which is home to more than 10 ethnic minority groups.

Specifically, she was fascinated to learn that many Kazakh herdsmen continue to practice a nomadic lifestyle today, moving along pastures in search of water and grass.

She also gained a clearer understanding of the differences between the Uyghur and Hui communities, as well as the crucial role that Jiangsu Province plays in supporting Xinjiang’s regional development under the national pairing assistance program.