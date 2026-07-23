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NEWS

Financial troubles suspected after missing man found dead inside vehicle in Tuen Mun car park

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A truck driver in his sixties was found dead inside his vehicle at an open-air car park in Tuen Mun on Thursday afternoon in what authorities suspect to be a charcoal-burning suicide linked to financial difficulties. 

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The incident came to light at 12.36pm on July 23 at a dirt parking lot in the Nai Wai area of Lam Tei. 

The driver had reportedly been uncontactable for several days, prompting a worried colleague to search for him at the location where he regularly parked his goods vehicle. 

Upon arriving at the site, the coworker discovered the man lying unresponsive inside the truck and immediately contacted the authorities for help. 

Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene but determined that the man had already passed away. 

Investigators found evidence of charcoal burning inside the vehicle's cabin. 

According to preliminary information gathered at the scene, it is suspected that the driver chose to take his own life over unresolved debt issues, though the exact amount of money he owed remains under active police investigation. 

Following the tragic discovery, law enforcement officers contacted the deceased driver's family members, who were asked to travel to the scene to formally identify the body. 

Authorities are continuing their inquiries to piece together the full circumstances leading up to the man's death.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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