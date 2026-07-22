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NEWS

$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s smoking ban at construction sites has drawn mixed reactions from workers, with some describing the strict enforcement as excessive and others welcoming it as an incentive to cut back or quit.

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Under the new law, anyone caught smoking within a construction site may be issued a fixed penalty notice without prior warning and fined HK$3,000.

Commissioner for Labour Sam Hui Chark-shum said inspectors had visited more than 200 sites and issued fixed penalty notices to nine workers for breaching the ban.

During a visit to a construction site in Kai Tak on Tuesday, contractors displayed notices warning workers not to smoke or bring cigarettes and lighters onto the premises. Groups of workers were instead seen smoking on nearby pavements during their breaks. 

A construction worker, Wong, criticized the strict approach, saying a HK$3,000 fine could amount to several days of hard-earned wages.

He said heavy smokers might need to leave and re-enter the site repeatedly to satisfy their cravings, which would take up time and could draw complaints from supervisors.

Other workers supported the measure, citing the fire risks associated with smoking at construction sites.

A worker Chan said requiring people to smoke outside the sites could improve overall workplace safety. Although his employer had previously encouraged him to quit smoking, he said the ban had prompted him to reduce his daily cigarette consumption.

Another worker, Lee, said waiting until his half-hour break to smoke outside was manageable and could benefit his long-term health.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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