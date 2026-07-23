Hong Kong privacy chief promotes AI governance, regional ties in Singapore

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling promoted responsible artificial intelligence governance and strengthened regional cooperation during a visit to Singapore from July 20 to 22.

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Speaking at a panel on personal data governance in the era of generative AI, Chung outlined China’s Global AI Governance Initiative, which advocates a “people-centered” and “AI for good” approach to developing a fair and inclusive international governance framework.

She also presented the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data’s strategy for helping organizations adopt AI safely and responsibly, supporting Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation and technology center.

At the IAPP Asia Forum 2026 on Wednesday, Chung joined regulatory representatives from Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand to discuss the role of Asian authorities in shaping AI and data governance. The Singapore conference focused on privacy, AI governance and cybersecurity law.

Chung shared findings from three rounds of AI compliance checks conducted by her office since 2023 and introduced regulatory guidance developed for businesses.

The tools include the Artificial Intelligence: Model Personal Data Protection Framework, which provides recommendations for organizations procuring, implementing and using AI, and the Checklist on Guidelines for the Use of Generative AI by Employees, intended to help employers establish internal policies and robust risk-management systems.

The privacy watchdog and the Hong Kong International Data Privacy Academy also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Academy of Law and the Asian Business Law Institute.

The agreement seeks to draw on Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to the mainland and Singapore’s links with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to promote knowledge exchange among legal professionals, businesses and other stakeholders.

Chung said the agreement, the first signed by the Hong Kong academy since its establishment in June, would strengthen the city’s role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” between China and ASEAN economies.

Singapore Academy of Law chief executive Yeong Zee Kin said the memorandum reflected a shared commitment to helping businesses capture opportunities created by technology while meeting their responsibilities.

He expressed hope that the organizations would collaborate on personal data protection and AI governance, bringing together regulators, industry practitioners, businesses and academics to develop practical resources and increase confidence in cross-border digital commerce.

During the visit, Chung also held bilateral discussions with officials from Brunei and Thailand and representatives of technology companies, including Meta, on international approaches to privacy protection and AI governance.