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NEWS

Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Hong Kong has retained the strongest passport among Greater China economies, ranking 14th globally with access to 174 destinations without the need to obtain a visa in advance.

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Singapore again topped the Henley Passport Index, with its citizens able to enter 192 destinations without a prior visa. Japan and South Korea shared second place with access to 188 destinations, leaving the top three positions occupied by Asian passports.

Published by citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, the index uses International Air Transport Association data to rank 199 passports against 227 travel destinations. It is updated regularly as entry requirements change.

Hong Kong placed ahead of Taiwan, which ranked 34th with access to 134 destinations, while the mainland Chinese passport stood at 60th with access to 83.

The 20th-anniversary report also highlights how global mobility has shifted since the index began in 2006.

The United States shared first place with Denmark and Finland two decades ago but has since fallen to joint 10th with Iceland. Although US passport holders can now enter 180 destinations without a prior visa — 50 more than in 2006 — other passports have expanded their access more quickly.

A total of 36 countries and territories now offer greater travel freedom than the United States.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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